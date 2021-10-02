Large gathering leads to injuries and multiple arrests in Waterloo

Waterloo -

Multiple arrests were made after an unsanctioned gathering at a Waterloo residence on Friday.

Police say they broke up a party of about 500 people around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Fir Street and Spruce Street.

Several arrests were made following a physical fight between multiple individuals. Police confirmed there was also an altercation between two people that involved a knife and non-life threatening injuries.

Paramedics and fire crews also assisted with several injuries.

Another arrest was made for dangerous driving offences.

Police say property damage was reported and a large amount of garbage and debris was left on the streets.