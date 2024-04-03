Large crowd comes out for solar eclipse glasses giveaway

A rare celestial show is set to take place on Monday, April 8 – but you need some special glasses to see it for yourself.

With that in mind, CTV News gave away solar eclipse glasses ahead of the big day.

A long line quickly formed Sunday afternoon, and all glases were handed out by 1 p.m.

The solar eclipse glasses have been provided by hologramZ. Additional pairs are also available for purchase at Play-A-Latte at 1601 River Road East in Kitchener.