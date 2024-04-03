KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Large crowd comes out for solar eclipse glasses giveaway

    Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, near Clayton, Ga., a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, near Clayton, Ga., a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Share

    A rare celestial show is set to take place on Monday, April 8 – but you need some special glasses to see it for yourself.

    With that in mind, CTV News gave away solar eclipse glasses ahead of the big day.

    A long line quickly formed Sunday afternoon, and all glases were handed out by 1 p.m.

    The solar eclipse glasses have been provided by hologramZ. Additional pairs are also available for purchase at Play-A-Latte at 1601 River Road East in Kitchener.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News