Large crowd comes out for solar eclipse glasses giveaway
A rare celestial show is set to take place on Monday, April 8 – but you need some special glasses to see it for yourself.
With that in mind, CTV News gave away solar eclipse glasses ahead of the big day.
A long line quickly formed Sunday afternoon, and all glases were handed out by 1 p.m.
The solar eclipse glasses have been provided by hologramZ. Additional pairs are also available for purchase at Play-A-Latte at 1601 River Road East in Kitchener.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
SOLAR ECLIPSE Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so
Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.
An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver
A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
South Carolina finishes perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75
Dawn Staley and South Carolina completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark's historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the NCAA championship game Sunday.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant significantly increase accident risk, IAEA head says
The head of the UN's atomic watchdog agency on Sunday condemned a drone strike on one of six nuclear reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, saying such attacks 'significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident.'
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
-
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
Toronto
-
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so
-