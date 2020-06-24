KITCHENER -- The KW Titans are planning to get back to the court later this year, after The National Basketball League of Canada (NBLC) announced a return to play date.

"The National Basketball League of Canada is excited to return for its 10th season and proud to contribute to the re-build of our communities through the game of basketball," said NBLC deputy commissioner Audley Stephenson in a statement.

On Tuesday, the NBLC released a statement detailing plans to return to play in December for its tenth season.

"We will continue to follow the direction of government and public health agencies to ensure the safety of our fans, players, teams and league personnel associated with our game," said Stephenson.

The league consists of eight franchises, including the Halifax Hurricanes, Moncton Magic, Island Storm, St. John’s Edge, London Lightning, Windsor Express, Sudbury Five and KW Titans.

“Have you heard Titans fans?!? The KW Titans are officially working on a plan to return for a 5th season!!!!!,” read a post to the KW Titans Twitter account in response to the news.

The league was shut down on March 31, after the board of governors unanimously voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019/2020 regular season and playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.