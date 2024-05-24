KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

    Reuben was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

    He’s described as five-feet-tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777.

