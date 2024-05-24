Waterloo Region businesses turn to Second Harvest to prevent food waste
Second Harvest has made it their mission to rescue untouched food from businesses and get it into the hands of people who need it most.
“We really have a lot of work to do when it comes to food waste in our country,” said Dan Collings, Second Harvest’s senior manager of Ontario operations.
Getting unsold food to needy families is easier than ever.
Using the Second Harvest Food Rescue app, businesses can donate their left over items to community organizations like the Cambridge Food Bank.
“We have extra bread, drinks, some produce that needs to be eaten that day... people really rely on that service,” explained Dianne McLeod, the executive director of the Cambridge Food Bank.
Since the program launched locally in 2018, over five million pounds of food has been collected.
“We found that 58 per cent of food in Canada is wasted, which is terrible to hear, and 33 per cent of that is avoidable,” said Collings. “Today, we’ve only scratched the surface of that and rescued only 4 per cent of the available food.”
There are currently 49 organizations registered for the program in Waterloo Region.
One of their community partners is Starbucks, who has donated a staggering number of items.
“We’ve done 7,500 meals,” said Taylor MacLean, Starbuck’s store manager for the Sportsworld location in Kitchener. “There are 15 other stores [participating], that’s over a 100,000 meals that just Starbucks Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge is donating back to the community.”
Since Second Harvest first launched in 1985, the organization said they’ve redirected 71 million pounds of food that would have gone directly to landfills.
The Cambridge Food Bank wants the community to know that every donation counts.
“We rely on that food, especially considering the increase in need. So we’re really thankful for our retail partners,” McLeod added.
The food bank creates meals from fresh items and donations that cannot be consumed by humans is then donated to their partners who use it as animal feed. Anything left over from there, will be composted.
“Knowing that we’re contributing just by donating our food, at the end of the day everyone feels so warm inside, we say it fills our cup,” MacLean said.
If you’re interested in becoming a Second Harvest community partner you can to visit their website or get in touch with the Cambridge Food Bank.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Trudeau responds to American senators calling on Canada to increase defence spending
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.