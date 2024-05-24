Cambridge councillor pulls motion to help Sanguen’s mobile health services
A Cambridge councillor has withdrawn a motion asking the city to find a solution in a parking dispute that prevented a community health van from setting up outside the Bridges shelter.
Sanguen has been parking the vehicle on Market Street, near the shelter, since 2017. It provides medical care, food and harm reduction supplies to vulnerable members of our community.
They stopped parking near the shelter after the city cited safety concerns and prompted Councillor Scott Hamilton’s motion to help Sanguen find a solution.
Had he not withdrawn it would have been voted on by Cambridge next week.
“I was told very quickly that homelessness, addictions, mental health issues, those are under the jurisdictional purview of the Region of Waterloo,” Hamilton told CTV News.
He’s pleased that his motion has sparked conversation but admits there’s nothing else he can do because the issue is now in the region’s hands.
“I'm hopeful that this issue is resolved as soon as possible and that these mobile health service providers can access the core… because we know there are residents out there that are in dire need of help that, right now, are not getting it,” Hamilton added.
Sanguen reacts
Julie Kalbfleisch, from Sanguen Health Centre, supports Hamilton’s decision to repeal the motion and appreciates his efforts to resolve the situation.
In a statement on Sanguen’s website, the organization said: “The City of Cambridge’s lack of accountability on this issue suggests a lack of support for the services that are provided to the homeless population. Otherwise, we believe the parking issue could have been collaboratively resolved, as it has been at other stops in both Cambridge and across the region when issues have arisen.”
Kalbfleisch believes more could have been done on the city’s part.
“I think the thing that was missing is that there was no attempt or willingness to help us find a solution,” she said.
Hamilton hopes the city is listening.
“It doesn't make me feel great if a service provider that does great work is saying we need to step it up.
If that's the case, we need to listen to them, think critically and do whatever we can to improve,” he said.
Kalbfleisch calls the work Sanguen does, in terms of community outreach, imperative.
“We're talking about folks who have often experienced isolation or disconnection, but still are suffering with very complex health issues that require attention,” she said.
While the van will no longer be parked near the Bridges – it will still be out in the community.
“We are continuing to provide service to Cambridge at two other locations – the food bank location and then a new location that we've just started in the last month or so in Preston,” Kalbfleisch explained.
City of Cambridge responds
According to the City of Cambridge, it has met with Sanguen to discuss their concerns and options.
“[The city] has encouraged Sanguen to explore options for parking that is in compliance with city bylaws and creates a safe environment for their clients,” a statement, from a Cambridge spokesperson, said in part.
They added that the city does not have jurisdiction over the operation of the community health van but claims they were receiving ongoing complaints that the van was visually blocking drivers.
“This, combined with a high volume of foot traffic from clients to the van, creates a major safety concern for everyone in this area,” the statement went on to say. “As well, should there be an emergency requiring emergency vehicle access, the van would impede the ability for emergency vehicles to respond to this area.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Community mourns victims of fatal boat crash near Kingston, Ont.
The three people killed in last weekend's tragic collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat north of Kingston are being remembered Friday.
A woman took her dog to a shelter to be euthanized. A year later, the dog is up for adoption again
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Trudeau responds to American senators calling on Canada to increase defence spending
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.