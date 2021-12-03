KW Siskins hockey game postponed for possible close contact
LISTOWEL -
The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League announced Friday's game between the KW Siskins and Listowel Cyclones has been postponed due to a possible COVID-19 close contact.
The GOJHL made the announcement on its Twitter page, saying the possible close contact is connected to members of the Cyclones.
Saturday's game between the Cyclones and Caledon Bombers has also been put on hold.
No further details have been released at this time.