KW Humane Society reduces fees to get cats into homes
Cats over six months will have adoption fees reduced in a bid to get more cats into homes.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:59AM EDT
The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society is calling for adopters as the number of cats they have received has jumped.
In a recent stretch, the Humane Society saw 32 cats adopted.
During the same time, 34 more cats came into the shelter, according to a press release.
There are 123 cats in care at the shelter, and 45 of those are or will be ready for adoption.
The influx in cats is as a result of owners relocating or passing away, escape or being left outside and abandoned, the release said.
Adoption fees for cats over six months have been reduced in a bid to get more cats out the door.