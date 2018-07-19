

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society is calling for adopters as the number of cats they have received has jumped.

In a recent stretch, the Humane Society saw 32 cats adopted.

During the same time, 34 more cats came into the shelter, according to a press release.

There are 123 cats in care at the shelter, and 45 of those are or will be ready for adoption.

The influx in cats is as a result of owners relocating or passing away, escape or being left outside and abandoned, the release said.

Adoption fees for cats over six months have been reduced in a bid to get more cats out the door.