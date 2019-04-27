

CTV Kitchener





Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery Friday in Guelph.

Police say a man and two women took various items from a north-end hotel room around 10:30 a.m.

They were carrying a knife and bear spray.

Police say no one was injured and the victim knew all three suspects.

A 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Guelph are each charged with robbery, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.

A 39-year-old Guelph woman has also been charged with robbery and weapons dangerous.

All three remain in police custody pending a bail hearing.