Knife, bear spray used during robbery
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:32PM EDT
Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery Friday in Guelph.
Police say a man and two women took various items from a north-end hotel room around 10:30 a.m.
They were carrying a knife and bear spray.
Police say no one was injured and the victim knew all three suspects.
A 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Guelph are each charged with robbery, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.
A 39-year-old Guelph woman has also been charged with robbery and weapons dangerous.
All three remain in police custody pending a bail hearing.