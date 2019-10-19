

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Downtown Kitchener got a little spooky on Saturday for the 2019 Kitchener Zombie Walk.

The undead began their hunt for brains at Carl Zehr Square before spreading across the city.

While zombies were looking for a fresh feast, they were also collecting canned goods as part of a food drive.

Participants dressed up as zombies to walk the streets and donated a non-perishable food item in order to participate.

The goal of the walk is to raise 666 pounds of food, according to event coordinator Ron Hoppe.

Zombies stop off at local businesses along the way and collect treats as an incentive from some of the stores involved.

This is the 11th Kitchener Zombie Walk.