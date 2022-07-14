Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
Sharon Mannell said she started feeling sick at the beginning of June. She said her sinuses were clogged and she had a terrible cough.
She called her family doctor to book an appointment, but she said her doctor wouldn’t see her in person. Her doctor diagnosed her over the phone with a sinus infection and prescribed her antibiotics.
“I needed to have somebody look at me and see what it is, maybe I’m not explaining it properly. So it was a little bit annoying and a little bit scary.”
After a week on the medication, Mannell said her symptoms got worse. She tried contacting her doctor again for a follow up appointment, but was unable to reach him on the phone, so she sent him an email.
In the email, her doctor told her he recommended she go to the emergency room.
“To me that’s not an emergency. Yes, I feel awful but an emergency is a car accident or a heart attack or something like that,” Mannell said. “I went at 5:30 in the morning, and still waited 3.5 hours before I saw a physician’s assistant.”
“That’s got to be affecting the ER wait times, because people who don’t need to be in the emergency have to be there because they can’t see their doctor,” she said.
However, a study by a team of physicians, said that’s not the case.
In fact, the report found that doctors who opted for virtual based appointments had their patients go to the emergency department less.
“That may not make sense to people if they had the experience of ‘I tried to see my doctor and they told me to go the emergency room’, but what that tells me is, for every person that got told that, there was more than one other patient who was able to receive the virtual care and avoid going,” said Dr. Mike Green who co-founded the study.
Some doctors point to the shortage of physicians causing emergency room woes.
“There’s still 1.3 million people in Ontario that don’t even have access to a primary care provider. So where are we expecting them to go for care? They’re going to the emergency department,” said Dr. Allan Grill, chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital.
Dr. Grill said he empathizes with people who have difficulty accessing their primary care provider. However, he said so much care has been delayed that doctors are trying to catch up, because of the pandemic.
“If you’re a small practice, and you don’t have the team base support, that practices like myself have, it can be sometimes difficult fitting everyone in,” Dr. Grill explained. “The other thing to, the system continues to be under strain. We have staffing shortages in our offices, admin staff have gone off sick. There’s a lot of nurses, physicians who are burnt out.”
He said right now, volumes at emergency rooms are at an all time high. Dr. Grill said medical providers and policy makers need to come together to try and fix this problem in order to prevent people from flooding the emergency department and to make sure everyone is getting the care that they need.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry
The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting began telling her story in public for the first time before an inquiry Friday.
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
LIVE | MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Members of Parliament are holding a special summer meeting to discuss launching into a study of the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump's ex-wife Ivana.
London
-
Police release photos in Lambeth robbery investigation
London police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery in Lambeth.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster as officers investigate a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
-
Assault, impaired driving charges laid after 'disturbance' in parking lot
A Barrie man has been charged with assault following a “disturbance” in a Thames Centre parking lot Thursday night.
Windsor
-
'It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job': Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive to part ways
Operations between Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive will eventually end affecting the lives of 280 employees and their families.
-
Fatal 'non-traffic accident' on Harrow, Ont. road
Essex County OPP is investigating a fatal “non-traffic accident” in Harrow, Ont.
-
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
Barrie
-
Emerging Artist and Busking programs animate downtown Barrie
Emerging Artist program returns with new Busking program pilot to animate downtown Barrie
-
Plans for new YMCA hub near Barrie downtown library axed due to skyrocketing costs
Officials with the YMCA are again searching for a new home as rising prices have made the organization's current plans out of reach.
-
New Tec turns on the taps
Council and staff gathered today for a special valve turning ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Tottenham Transmission Main (TTM) project
Northern Ontario
-
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
-
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
-
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
Ottawa
-
Arnprior street closed for police operation
OPP have closed a street in Arnprior Friday morning for a police operation.
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
-
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
Toronto
-
Body of man missing for seven months found at Toronto beach, mother says
The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.
-
Toronto teacher on home assignment after allegedly taping students to chair
A Toronto teacher has been placed on home assignment pending an investigation into an alleged incident in which two students were taped to a chair in class.
-
Police charge 25 people, seize $1.7 million worth of drugs in Ontario bust
Police say 25 people are in custody facing a raft of charges after investigators dismantled an alleged drug smuggling ring, seizing $1.7 million worth of drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, multiple guns and several cars.
Montreal
-
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel, with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their little baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
2 arrested after double stabbing in Old Montreal
Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Old Montreal that left two men injured.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry
The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting began telling her story in public for the first time before an inquiry Friday.
-
HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport of Halifax Friday morning after deploying to central and eastern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance.
-
Wolfville gears up to host first regular season CFL game in Nova Scotia
The population of Wolfville, N.S., will more than double on Saturday as the CFL plays its first-ever regular season game in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory
Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.
-
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
Sunny and hot for the Edmonton region and the rest of central Alberta today.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near destroyed village of Lytton, B.C., grows to 500 hectares, air quality statement issued
A rapidly spreading wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown hundreds of hectares and a special air quality statement has been issued for the area.
-
B.C. homicide investigators to provide update on fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Homicide investigators are are expected to provide an update on the fatal shooting of the man who stood trial for the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.
-
Private health care case: B.C. Court of Appeal to deliver ruling
British Columbia's highest court is expected to deliver its ruling on the appeal of a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit from a Vancouver surgeon advocating for patients' right to pay for private medical care.