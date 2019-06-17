

CTV Kitchener





A 44-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving in connection to Thursday’s crash involving an LRT vehicle.

The woman attempted to make a U-turn at King Street West and Green Street when her van was struck by the train.

Police say the LRT was going approximately 40 km/h at the time of the crash.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the train was not hurt.

This was the third crash involving an LRT vehicle since the start of May.

According to the Region of Waterloo, those collisions have resulted in a total of $40,000-$60,000 in damages to the trains.