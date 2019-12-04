KITCHENER -- Two people from Waterloo Region and Wellington County both picked the lucky numbers.

William Zinger of Guelph and Jennipher Moser of Kitchener are splitting a $107,673.40 Lotto Max jackpot.

The two friends found out they won on Nov. 22 after they matched the six numbers and the bonus number on the draw.

Moser says she plans to set aside her portion for a rainy day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Paisley Road in Guelph.