Kitchener Waterloo Symphony elects new board of directors
The Kitchener Waterloo Symphony is trying to turn the page on their past troubles.
Members of the Kitchener Waterloo Symphony Orchestra Association elected a new board of directors on Thursday.
The prior board resigned after the 78-year-old symphony declared bankruptcy in September 2023.
Less than 24 hours before the musicians were set to start their 2023-2024 season, all scheduled concerts were canceled. Despite fundraising efforts from the community, they weren’t able to save the orchestra.
In the weeks and months that followed, many of the musicians had to find new pursuits. Some of the younger musicians went on to join the Kitchener-Waterloo Youth Orchestra. Other musicians have performed at smaller venues around southwestern Ontario.
The new board of directors elected on Thursday are:Mary Joy Aiken, Andrew Kugler, Joy Montgomery, Bill Poole, David Proulx, Paul Ross, Colin Sarkany, Cynthia Turner and Ross Wells.
“This is the first step in the journey to restore the symphony in our community,” Poole said in a media release. “We are confident that the support exists and that the journey will be successful.”
He also acknowledged the efforts of musicians who worked hard to keep the orchestra going.
The release also addressed the symphony’s bankruptcy process.
“Active steps are being taken to make a proposal to creditors which would see the symphony emerge once again as a viable organization,” it said.
