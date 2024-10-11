Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off

Get out your dirndl, lederhosen or feathered hat and raise a stein to another Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest!

The Bavarian-themed party officially got underway Friday with a big celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall – temporarily renamed Willkommen Platz.

“It’s just so incredible. You can feel the spirit of gemütlichkeit here at Carl Zehr Square today,” said Allie Steffler, Oktoberfest ambassador. “I’m ready for this weekend and for next. It’s going to be a great festival."

The festival runs from September 27 to October 19. Events are planned across multiple city spaces and German clubs in the Region of Waterloo.

“It takes a lot of heart, that’s what it takes to run this festival. This festival is about bringing joy to the community, joy comes from the heart,” said Oktoberfest president Allan Cayenne.

The moment everyone had been waiting for – the tapping for the first keg – was done this year by local boxers Mandy Bujold and Syd Vanderpool.

“I thought it was really cool,” said London Vanderpool, Syd Vanderpool’s niece.

There are some first-time festivalgoers who weren't sure what to expect.

“Maybe like a few singers and that’s it, I didn’t know it was that big,” said Jimena Candia, a Conestoga College journalism student from Mexico.

But longtime Oktoberfest fans are equally impressed.

"“I love Oktoberfest. I enjoy doing things with the community. I’ve been coming for so many years, probably 25 to 30 years,” said Marian Steffler, who was out enjoying Oktoberfest, and also happens to be the mother of this year's Oktoberfest ambassador.

Revellers could visit the vendor market, food trucks and biergarten, plus there were musical performances by The Golden Keys and the Polka King himself, Walter Ostanek.

Onkel Hans and Tante Frieda were also spotted in the crowd spreading a little gemütlichkeit.

Federal government invests in growth of K-W Oktoberfest

Several representatives for the federal government were in attendance at Willkommen Platz on Friday to announce a $200,000 investment for the futuregrowth of the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

The goal of the funding is to bring more out-of-towners to the festival.

The financial support, through the Tourism Growth Program, has allowed the festival to develop new group tourism packages, including a partnership with GO Transit that involves two-way weekend service from the GTA to Waterloo Region.

Dubbed the 'LederGOsen Line,' additional trainservice has been added along the Toronto-Kitchener corridor for the duration of the festival.

The investmentalso supports the addition of new events, including a road hockey tournament, which will take place at next year's festival.

For more on Oktoberfest events, musical performances and more, check out the festival’s website.

Prost to another fun-filled Oktoberfest in Waterloo Region!