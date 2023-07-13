Kitchener-Waterloo is second most popular Canadian destination for international tech workers: Report

Of the 32,115 tech workers who moved to Canada in the last year, around three per cent (1,070) ended up in Kitchener-Waterloo, according to a new report.

Kitchener-Waterloo was the second most popular destination for tech migration, behind Mississauga, which saw 1,900 international tech workers immigrate. Montreal attracted 959.

The report by the Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) and Canada’s Tech Network (CTN) tracked tech migration to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023.

Its authors praised Canada’s immigration policy, saying in a media release that the large migration of tech workers “points to a hopeful and prosperous future for Canada’s tech occupation workforce.”

Communitech president and CEO Chris Albinson said a new work permit stream for H-1B visa holders in the U.S. to come work in Canada will be particularly beneficial.

“This groundbreaking program is set to bring 10,000 highly skilled professionals to our country, fortifying our position as a leading destination for tech talent,” Albinson said in the release.

Nearly half of the tech workers who moved to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, came from India. The next most popular countries were Nigeria, Brazil, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Of the just over 1,000 who immigrated to Kitchener-Waterloo, 633 went to Waterloo and 437 went to Kitchener.

Here’s a full list of the most popular destinations: