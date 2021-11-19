Kitchener volunteer group puts “new studio” on Christmas wish list

Kitchener -

A Kitchener volunteer group that puts together gift boxes throughout the year for children in need worldwide is looking for a gift of their own this holiday season: a new studio.

Creating Smiles, Changing Hearts has to move out of their current space on Wilson Avenue by next month. The current studio is leased by Kuntz Electroplating Inc. (KEI), but the building is being sold.

“December 15th is when they need to be out so we can restore this whole area to the way it was,” said the KEI President Robert Kuntz, who has provided the space for free the last three years.

Kuntz says they don’t have another place to offer and hopes that someone else from the community might.

“It’s been our honour to host them because they have been more of a blessing to us I think than we have to them,” said Kuntz.

This year’s operations for the volunteer group won’t be impacted, but it could mean a slowdown in production next year if volunteers need to work at home.

“We need a space that is fairly easy to access that has some parking and a washroom,” said the volunteer group’s co-organizer, Eleanor Ross.

A spokesperson for international charity, Samaritan’s Purse, said children around Central America and West Africa depend on groups like this one for help.

“Every shoebox that this organization and every other group can put together for these children can make a tremendous impact on their lives,” said charity spokesperson Frank King.

Samaritan’s Purse is set to pick up more than 100,000 items next week. This will allow the charity to fill gift boxes that may be missing items and even help create more boxes.

Ross says she’s optimistic they will soon be able to find a new home and continue spreading joy.

If you know a space that may be suitable for the volunteer group, you can contact Eleanor Ross by email: peross@sympatico.ca.