KITCHENER -- Kitchener City Council approved nearly $12 million in funding to revamp Carl Zehr Square on Monday night.

According to a city staff report on the project, the facility located in front of city hall is over 25 years old and requires a number of upgrades.

"Many of the infrastructure elements are nearing the end of their serviceable life," the report noted.

The overhaul will include what the city calls "essential" repairs to the parking garage and drainage systems, along with work to the ice rink and fountain, and accessibility improvements.

Each year, tens of thousands of people use the spaces around city hall for a variety of different events and purposes.

The construction project is set to begin this spring, and wrap up in fall 2021.