    Kitchener teen reported missing

    Waterloo Regional Police Service are looking for Elijah, a missing 14-year-old from Kitchener. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service are looking for Elijah, a missing 14-year-old from Kitchener. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police said Elijah is missing from the Chandler Drive area.

    He was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday.

    He is described as a 5’3” black teen weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has dark corn rows above his shoulders and was wearing a red and black plaid Toronto Blue Jays toque, a red and black ZooYork hoodie, grey cargo pants, white Reebok running shoes and a grey and black backpack.

