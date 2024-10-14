Kitchener teen reported missing

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police said Elijah is missing from the Chandler Drive area.

He was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday.

He is described as a 5’3” black teen weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has dark corn rows above his shoulders and was wearing a red and black plaid Toronto Blue Jays toque, a red and black ZooYork hoodie, grey cargo pants, white Reebok running shoes and a grey and black backpack.