KITCHENER -- Two cohorts of a Kitchener elementary school are in self-isolation after a student who was last in the building on Dec. 8 tested positive for COVID-19 the same day.

According to a news release from Meadowlane Public School issued on Tuesday, high-risk contacts—including those cohorts as well as some staff members—have been asked to self-isolate.

The student's identity won't be released for privacy reasons.

The news release states that Region of Waterloo Public Health officials will not contact those who aren't considered high-risk.

The school board is reminding people to self-screen and monitor their health every day. Those who experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should follow direction from the public health COVID-19 self-assessment.

According to the school board's web page that tracks confirmed cases of COVID-19, there have been 41 cases in schools so far this month.

The same page from the Catholic school board shows that there have been seven cases in its schools through December so far.

You can track every case of COVID-19 in the region's publicly funded schools using our interactive map.

Waterloo Region as a whole has had 4,114 cases of COVID-19 to date, including 145 cases in kids under 10 and 351 in people aged 10 to 19.