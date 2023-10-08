Kitchener storage facility fire under investigation
Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire at a storage facility in Kitchener on Sunday.
Waterloo regional police say they responded to a report of the fire around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Hayward Avenue and Hanson Avenue.
The Kitchener Fire Department also responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
Police say no one was injured but the damage estimate comes in at $500,000.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and the Office of the Fire Marshal was called in.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Canadian Embassy in Israel closed for Thanksgiving as citizens reach out for support amid war
Some Canadians say they are stuck in Israel in the midst of deadly fighting as airlines cancel their flights out and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proves difficult.
Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.
Amid attack on Israel, police across Canada monitoring religious centres, say 'no threat at this time'
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpass
It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie: a mountain lion prevented from finding a mate because he’s trapped by L.A. freeways becomes famous and inspires the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass. But it really happened.
Goderich boardwalk to be renamed in honour of former mayor
Goderich’s famed boardwalk will be renamed the John C. Grace Boardwalk this spring in honour of the former mayor who died tragically in a boating accident.
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
South Bruce Peninsula replaces 'disgraced' mayor
Jay Kirkland is the new mayor for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
Cloudy, rainy conditions likely to wrap up weekend
Sunday, expect cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 13C.
'Friendsgiving' dinner planned by 2SLGBTQIA+ community
Some members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community won’t be having a traditional family Thanksgiving, but there’s another option to celebrate the holiday.
Knife wielding impaired driver charged
A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.
Barrie could reach 50 millimetres of rain as warnings persist
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Simcoe County on Sunday.
Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association charity run returns to Barrie
Dozens of people braved the rain and took part in a run supporting the RVH foundation on Sunday morning.
Four sent to hospital following Saturday night crash in Greater Sudbury
Skead Road in Greater Sudbury has reopened following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night that sent four to hospital.
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Ottawa mayor condemns Hamas attack in Israel; police monitoring pro-Palestine protest
Mark Sutcliffe posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack.
First-time home buyers line up for new development in Barrhaven
Dozens of people lined up on Saturday outside a Minto sales office, hoping to get onto the property ladder with a new development in Barrhaven.
Two dead, driver arrested following crash in Buckingham, Que.
Gatineau police say two people are dead after a crash early morning in the Buckingham sector.
Here's what the Ontario government did during the first few weeks of the fall session
Here are a few things to know about what’s happened at Queen’s Park int he first few weeks of the fall session.
Crash involving Brampton transit bus leaves one person seriously injured
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transit bus in Brampton early Sunday.
'It was like Niagara Falls': Montreal condo residents sue city after building floods several times
A group of condo residents in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough is suing the city after their building flooded several times. They say experts have proven the building is up to code—the problem is on the outside.
Over a dozen minor injuries after footbridge collapses northeast of Quebec City
Over a dozen people suffered minor injuries and some were taken to hospital after a footbridge collapsed at an event to celebrate a mountain bike World Cup event northeast of Quebec City on Saturday.
Worst road in Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
Search for 78-year-old man in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
Boo at the Zoo returns
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit once again with Boo at the Zoo.
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
Cavalry FC seize the shield, celebrate regular season title with 3-0 win over Pacific
Cavalry FC tied a bow on a dream season Saturday, blanking Pacific FC 3-0 in a game played before close to 5,000 roaring fans at ATCO Field.
New Calgary opera company looks to produce works by living composers and Canadian artists
Calgary has a new opera company with an unorthodox approach to one of the oldest - and most Eurocentric - art forms.
2 teens die in single-vehicle collision west of Hinton
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Warm start to Thanksgiving long weekend broke 14 temperature records in B.C.
Fourteen communities around B.C. saw their hottest Oct. 7 on record Saturday, including one where the previous record had stood for more than 100 years.
Officials respond to Tri-Cities parents' concerns about youth violence
A group of parents in the Tri-Cities has taken matters into their own hands after their children were randomly attacked by other youths.
Chilliwack plane crash victims identified as trainee pilots from Mumbai
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board attended the scene of a small plane crash in Chilliwack Saturday to begin trying to piece together what went wrong.