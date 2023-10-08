Kitchener storage facility fire under investigation

Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire at a storage facility in Kitchener on Sunday.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to a report of the fire around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Hayward Avenue and Hanson Avenue.

The Kitchener Fire Department also responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Police say no one was injured but the damage estimate comes in at $500,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the Office of the Fire Marshal was called in.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.