A Kitchener-based company says it plans to grow its sales, marketing and distribution footprint after receiving a major injection of venture capital funding.

Igloo Software, which operates out of a building at King and Ontario streets, says it has obtained a $60-million investment from Frontier Capital, which is based in Charlotte, N.C. It is Frontier’s first investment in a Canadian platform.

“We look forward to working with Frontier as we continue to disrupt the market and help businesses improve productivity and competitive advantage throughout their digital transformation journeys,” Igloo founder Dan Latendre said in a press release.

Igloo produces software focused on employee engagement and collaboration. The company says its products are used in 80 countries.