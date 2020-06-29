KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is saying thanks on Canada with a musical salute to community heroes.

Hosted by Rosie Del Campo, the hour-long, commercial-free Canada Day special will air at 5 p.m. on TV and stream live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca ​on July 1.

You'll be able to watch it in the video player above when it begins.

The special will include musical performances by The Beaches, Bad Child and Rufus John, and will feature profiles of the heroes who have been making a different in our community.

"I’m excited to profile some of the courageous people who have really stepped up during the pandemic," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release.

"We may not be able to gather together like we normally would for Canada Day, but this year we have something truly precious to celebrate – the spirit of solidarity that is getting our community, province and country through a challenge unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes."

Canada Day 2020 will look a little bit different than years past.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities have moved their celebrations online in an effort to keep people safe.

