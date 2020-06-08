KITCHENER -- Kitchener is taking steps towards formalizing a plan to reopen its city-run facilities.

According to a news release sent out by the city, the proposed plan will see public amenities reopen in four phases.

Facilities that were closed will also be given unique plans to help them safely reopen under the provincial guidelines.

However this could cause a delay in when amenities are allowed to open and when they actually do open.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in the release that the city is committed to getting residents back to their everyday activities.

“When we receive direction from the provincial government and our local public health officials that restrictions are being eased, this framework will enable the City to move as quickly as possible to reopen our valued recreation facilities and resume our important programs and services we offer in a prioritized and sequential manner – but we will only do so when it can be done safely,” he says.

The second phase of the plan will see splash pads, pools and more sports fields reopening in mid-to-late June. Some community centres and city facilities will also be allowed to start taking small bookings.

In the third phase, arenas and indoor pools will be permitted to reopen around the middle of June. Some smaller events and festivals could also be included on this list.

The final part of the plan is not expected to occur until 2021. It would include regular bookings at all sports fields, large-scale gatherings and events.

The city says it will also be reviewing its emergency response to identify any improvements for possible future outbreaks of COVID-19.

On Monday the province also released its list of businesses that will be allowed to reopen on June 12.