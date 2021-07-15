KITCHENER -- A busy Kitchener roundabout, that had been closed due to a waste water leak, is set to reopen Friday morning.

The Region of Waterloo tweeted the following late Thursday:

Update: Paving has been completed at the Bridge St/Lancaster Rd roundabout. It is expected to re-open for the morning commute. — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) July 16, 2021

A sewer pipe at the Bridgeport Pumping Station burst Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of the roundabout at Lancaster and Bridge Streets.

People who were in the area at the time said wastewater was spraying through the asphalt.

Crews were called in to clean up the mess and make repairs to the road.

The Ministry of the Environment says a team was sent to investigate whether the Grand River was impacted by the spill, and determined it had not.

The Bridgeport Pumping Station remains out-of-service and liquid haulers have been picking up the sewage and taking it to the wastewater treatment plant.

Senior project manager Ryan Snider told CTV News that they’re still trying to determine what caused the leak.

Officials initially said that it could take two weeks to complete repairs to the roundabout.