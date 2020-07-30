KITCHENER -- This year's Kitchener Ribfest will look a little bit different than years past.

The festival normally takes place in Victoria Park in Clocktower Field, and allows patrons to enjoy ribs from renowned vendors.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the festival had to reimagine itself to account for public health regulations. Back in May, officials announced it would be postponed but may still happen, and now it seems like that's the case.

The 2020 KW Ribfest is going ahead this year as a drive-thru at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

"Drive in, select the ribber you want, order, pay and receive your order, all while remaining in your vehicle," the festival's website advertises.

"Enjoy your ribs at home."

The festival will also be offering a "fast-pass" to help people skip the line and get ahead.

It's scheduled to go ahead on Aug. 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Diners are not allowed to stick around to eat their ribs. While it's become a destination for craft beer over the past few years, this year, no alcohol will be permitted.

The event will go ahead rain-or-shine.