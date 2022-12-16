Kitchener retiree celebrates $1 million lottery win

A Kitchener retiree says his wife cried tears of joy when she found out he won big on a recent Lotto Max draw.

Akramul Haque checked his $1 million winning ticket at a gas station.

"It was unbelievable. I was speechless but so happy this moment finally happened," Haque said in an OLG media release. "I was late meeting my wife and when she asked where I was, I said 'Have you ever seen anyone win a million dollars?' She cried tears of joy – it was an emotional moment."

Haque said the money will make for a more comfortable retirement for him and his wife. They’re looking to complete some home improvements and travel.

“It's a dream for me to see Italy,” he added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Milk Convenience Fair on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener.

“I feel so blessed to receive this gift. Let me count the zeros,” Haque said.