Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera

A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Police believed a man was in possession of a firearm so a high-risk arrest was initiated, they said, to ensure public and officer safety.

The video, posted on Reddit, appears to show a person on some sort of an e-bike travelling down the road before being taken down by police.

Police said their Drugs and Firearms Unit and Emergency Response Team made the arrest.

The 30-year-old man was carrying a replica firearm, controlled substances and cash, police said.

He’s been charged with five counts of breaching a court order, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and multiple weapon-related charges.

“The charges in the case are based on a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs in our community,” WRPS said in a news release.

The video shows several officers taking the man down. Police said there is strength in numbers.

“There may have been a large quantity or a large amount of officers, but at the end of the day, what's important is that everybody involved in this investigation and arrests were all safe at the end of it,” said Const. Chris Iden, from WRPS.

Police also said that every detail in an operation like this is planned carefully.

“The element of surprise is a huge factor in something, especially, like this. When somebody has a firearm, you know, we need to take surveillance and undercover to our advantage,” Iden said.

