KITCHENER -- Bars and restaurants in Kitchener can apply to expand their patios for the outdoor dining season.

In an update on the city's website, officials said the application process is now open to get "quick approval for temporarily adding new, or expanding existing, patio space."

Businesses that applied last year will be able to renew their application.

City officials said businesses should have plans, proposals and licences ready for the application.

There's no cost associated with the program.