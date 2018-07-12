Featured
Kitchener residents watch as crane hoists prefabricated home
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 7:21AM EDT
A road in Kitchener was closed for hours while construction crews installed a modular home.
The house was trucked in pieces from a facility in Wingham where it was manufactured.
Residents gathered on Mansion Street on Wednesday morning to watch as the prefabricated blocks were lifted high into the sky by a crane and then placed on top of a foundation.
The whole process took about seven hours to assemble the two-storey home and reopen the residential road.