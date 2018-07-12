

CTV Kitchener





A road in Kitchener was closed for hours while construction crews installed a modular home.

The house was trucked in pieces from a facility in Wingham where it was manufactured.

Residents gathered on Mansion Street on Wednesday morning to watch as the prefabricated blocks were lifted high into the sky by a crane and then placed on top of a foundation.

The whole process took about seven hours to assemble the two-storey home and reopen the residential road.