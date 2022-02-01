Kitchener Rangers welcome back fans to home games

KITCHENER -

Fans are back in the stands at The Aud for Kitchener Rangers’ home games.

The Tuesday night matchup against the Owen Sound Attack featured about 500 spectators in the crowd following the loosening of pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Monday.

"It was weird to be in this beautiful spot with nobody cheering on our hockey team, so to have 500 is a great step in the right direction, which we all need," said Joe Birch, chief operating officer for the Rangers. "We need to be positive, we need to keep looking forward, and I've said it before, I hope the 500 that come tonight are as loud as 7,000. I know our players would really appreciate that, but it's a great day and it's a great step forward."

The last time the Rangers had fans at a home game was on Dec. 28.

"It's a huge momentum swing for us," said Rangers left wing Reid Valade. "You score a goal and the crowd's in it. Even with warmups, and the crowd is clapping and cheering for you, especially here in Kitchener the fans are great, so to have them behind us is great."

Anyone who wants to be one of the fans in attendance between Tuesday and Feb. 15 is required to buy general admission tickets, as season tickets aren't valid for this time.

Members are being given a credit that can be used for playoff tickets or next season. Anyone who bought single game tickets before Jan. 28 will receive a refund.

Food and drink are allowed as long as fans stay in their seat.