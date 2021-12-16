Kitchener Rangers to move to half capacity crowds after Friday game

KITCHENER -

Friday's home game for the Kitchener Rangers may be the last one with a full crowd for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the OHL announced that two of the Rangers upcoming away games had been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Rangers released an update stating they would be moving to a 50 per cent capacity limit for home games, starting on Dec. 28.

However, the Friday matchup against the Soo Greyhounds at The Aud will be going ahead with full capacity.

Rangers officials say they working with the box office to contact ticket holders for upcoming games.

The team adds that season ticket holders will continued to be honoured, even with the 50 per cent capacity limit.