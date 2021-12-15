Upcoming Kitchener Rangers games postponed due to COVID-19

Two Kitchener Rangers games scheduled for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Wednesday night's game against the Owen Sound Attack has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution," an update from the Ontario Hockey League said.

The Rangers' game scheduled for Saturday against the Erie Otters has also been postponed.

On Wednesday, the OHL announced it has suspended all team activities for the Otters because 13 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

An update from the OHL says all the players who tested positive are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

The Otters were supposed to play the Guelph Storm on Friday. That game has also been postponed.