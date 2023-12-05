KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener Rangers make it rain at Teddy Bear Toss game

    A teddy bear at the Kitchener Rangers game on Dec. 5, 2023. (Source: Kitchener Rangers/Twitter) A teddy bear at the Kitchener Rangers game on Dec. 5, 2023. (Source: Kitchener Rangers/Twitter)

    Tuesday night was one of the most anticipated hockey games of the Kitchener Rangers season – the annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.

    Fans brought brand new teddy bears or stuffed animals to throw out on to the ice once the Rangers scored their first goal of the game against the Guelph Storm.

    The big moment happened midway through the first period.

    Cameron Mercer got the goal and tied the game up 1-1.

    Thousand of stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes came flying down onto the ice.

    They were collected and will be given to local charities ahead of the holidays.

    The organization says they’ve donated a total of 182,229 stuffed animals to community groups over the last 28 years.

    They also estimate 10,014 teddy bears were tossed out onto the ice at Tuesday’s game.

    There was another reason to celebrate at the Aud.

    The Rangers went on to get four more goals, including two 17 seconds apart in the second period.

    Mercer also scored his second goal of the game.

    Kitchener would end up winning the match 5-2.

    The Rangers will host the Brantford Bulldogs at the Aud on Friday.

