Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4 to the London Knights at the Aud

A disappointing night for Kitchener Rangers fans at the Aud.

The team was hoping to even up their OHL playoff series on Tuesday, but it was a shutout with the London Knights taking Game 4 by a score of 5-0.

The Knights took the first two matches in the best-of-seven series, but Kitchener rallied in Game 3 with an impressive 6-1 victory.

Tuesday’s game almost sold out with only standing room tickets available.

The two teams will head to London next for Game 5 on Thursday.

The Kitchener Rangers hit the ice at the Aud in Game 4 against the London Knights. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

GAME 4 HIGHLIGHTS

The London Knights started off strong in the first period with goals from George Diaco and Denver Barkey.

The period ended with the Knights leading 2-0.

The Knights scored their third goal of the game early in the second thanks to Sean McGurn.

PLAYOFF MCGURN IN FULL EFFECT pic.twitter.com/WIWmHlfVrt — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 19, 2023

Then, in the final seconds of the second period, Ryan Humphrey again scored for London.

HUMPY ON THE DOORSTEP 🚪 pic.twitter.com/g3utok013M — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 19, 2023

The score was 4-0 for the Knights going into the third.

But it didn't stay that way for long.

Connor Federkow got London's fifth goal of the game.

The pass breakup 🤩

The Barkey stretch pass 🤩🤩

The Federkow tuck 🤩🤩🤩#GoKnightsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/p8GWIKD0KB — London Knights (@LondonKnights) April 19, 2023

The Rangers were unable to stage a comeback.

Final score was 5-0 for the Knights.

London now leads the series 3-1.