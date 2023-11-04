Kitchener rally calls for action against climate change

A rally was held at Kitchener’s City Hall, demanding government action on climate change.

People gathered Saturday afternoon, calling on Ottawa to put a 15 per cent tax on oil and gas profits and to invest in clean, renewable energy projects.

“Politicians need to understand that real people – the voters - want action on this,” said organizer Kim Charlesworth. “We understand that it’s going to cost money to put climate solutions into play but we also know that it’s going to cost a whole lot more money if they don’t and it’s going to cause much more damage if they don’t. We need them to be acting and acting now.”

Local politicians, including Green MP Mike Morrice, took part in the event.

This was one of many climate action rallies happening this weekend across the world.