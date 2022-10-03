Kitchener, Ont. resident wins biggest jackpot in Major League Baseball history

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls

Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver