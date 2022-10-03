Kitchener, Ont. resident wins biggest jackpot in Major League Baseball history

A person from Kitchener, Ont. is nearly $4 million richer after winning the biggest jackpot in Major League Baseball history.

The Jays Care Foundation said the biggest jackpot winner in Major League Baseball is Robert from Kitchener, Ont.

Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, the Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, tweeted out Robert had won $3,892,135 in the Super September 50/50 draw.

The draw was held on Sunday.

According to the Jays Care Foundation, Robert won with ticket number 50291509.

The foundation said the winning number was purchased online.