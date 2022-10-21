Kitchener native named new B.C. premier

The newly named premier-designate in British Columbia, David Eby, has a roots in Waterloo region.

The Kitchener native’s swearing in ceremony was Friday afternoon.

“I want to deliver for people in very real ways,” Eby said at the ceremony. “I can’t wait to get started”

His run to party leadership comes after Anjali Appadurai, his lone challenger, was disqualified from the race over collusion involving a third party.

Eby, a former housing minister and attorney general, said his first 100 days in office will focus on affordable housing, clean energy and healthcare.

“We will deliver on those initiatives that I have outlined for you so that British Columbians have a very obvious choice when it comes to the ballot box at the next election,” Eby said.

The 46-year-old grew up in Kitchener. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1994.

“He was always driven. Wanted to be the voice of the people,” said his brother, Patrick Eby.

Patrick is now the vice principal at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School.

“It is a bit of a mind-melt to think that my brother is going to become the premier of British Columbia,” admitted Patrick. “Never recall that conversation happening, like ‘I want to be the premier of the province.’ But always involved in politics, always involved in representing the underserved population.”

Eby graduated from St. Mary’s with multiple academic honours. He was showing off his political prowess from an early age, according to one former staff member.

“David was a stellar student. He had the respect of his peers and teachers. He was able to become elected as student council president and received the student council award,” said retired administrator at St. Mary’s, Frank Wittmann. “Someone that had a lot of fervor and enthusiasm for education and possibly a career in politics.”

His brother said Eby’s story will inspire others.

“A Kitchener, Ontario boy ends up becoming premier of British Columbia. Anything is possible,” Patrick said.