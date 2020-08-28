KITCHENER -- Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara was back in Guelph court on Friday morning.

Tabbara was arrested on April 10 and charged with assault, break-and-enter and harassment.

Guelph police didn't inform the public about his arrest until June. They said the force didn't believe he posed a significant risk to the public. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wasn't made aware of the charges until then either.

Tabbara resigned from the Liberal caucus and now sits as an independent.

The judge has put over Tabbara's case until Sept. 25.