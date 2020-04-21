KITCHENER -- A man is facing several charges after Waterloo Regional Police say they received information about the trafficking of a young female.

Police say the incident was reported on April 13.

Investigators say after the victim was located, she was taken to a hospital for treatment and was then brought to a place of safety.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested an 18-year-old man at a motel in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Police tell CTV News the alleged offences took place in Waterloo Region, including at the motel where the arrest was made.

The accused is facing several charges including distributing child pornography, procuring a person under 18, human trafficking, advertising sexual services and other offenses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.