Kitchener man recounts car theft while cleaning out vehicle
Waterloo regional police are investigating a car theft they say happened while the owner was vacuuming out their vehicle.
At around 3:40 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot at 2420 Homer Watson Boulevard.
Olinto Rojas, 67, told CTV News he left his car running while cleaning it out just outside of a gas station, when a man came up, assaulted him, hopped in the car and drove off.
His son Juan Rojas, who interpreted for his father, said he was shocked by what happened.
"Some guy just ran inside the car so my dad started saying ‘hey this is my car this is my car’ and the guy started saying ‘no this is my car this is my car’ so instantly my dad was noticing this guy wants to take the car," said Juan. "My dad says a lot of people saw and they were the ones who called police.
"I was glad that he was alive, I was glad that he was okay."
Const. Andre Johnson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they've been seeing an increase in auto thefts throughout the region.
"That driver weaved through heavy traffic and ran a red light and was last seen travelling on Homer Watson Boulevard towards the 401. We are continuing to investigate, “said Const. Johnson.
He adds that the latest have been a rash of stolen Dodge Rams in Guelph, Cambridge and Brantford.
"We are seeing an uptick in crime throughout the region and this would count towards that," said Const. Johnson. "It was in broad daylight in a very busy area and again the owner was right there so it is quite concerning just how rapidly and how quickly these events could unfold."
Juan says the suspect came out swinging at his father and is happy he wasn't seriously hurt.
"He was scared, and to this moment he's still shocked, he's still scared, and he didn't sleep well last night at all," said Juan. "I'm used to it being more in the GTA, you still hear more [about it] in the GTA but now that stuff is coming here, robberies, armed robberies, so it's frightening because that's not what Kitchener used to be like."
Juan said it will now be a waiting game if police will be able to locate the vehicle.
"Even if he got away, even if he got his car back that's all he really wants to be able to go to work with his car," said Juan.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in U.S.-China tensions
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Defence minister says Canada supports U.S. downing of Chinese balloon
The federal defence Minister says Canada 'unequivocally supports' the United States government's decision to shoot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon that was suspected of spying for China, noting the balloon violated Canadian airspace.
Extreme cold can bring frostbite and hypothermia. Here are the symptoms to watch for
Canadians will continue to bundle up in the country's east this weekend as a recent bout of extreme cold persists in much of Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at the signs and symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia to watch for if exposed to extreme cold.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Toronto named as host city for 2024 NHL all-star game
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday the league's 2024 showcase will be played in Toronto for the ninth time.
Extremely cold temperatures prolong cold weather alerts for much of Eastern Canada
A cold snap that triggered Environment Canada alerts involving eight provinces and territories extended into a second day on Saturday, shattering several past temperature records and leaving thousands of customers in Atlantic Canada without power.
Federal government asking RCMP to ban use of sponge rounds, CS gas for crowd control
The federal government says it wants the RCMP to ban the use of two crowd-control tools that forces across the country say they have in their arsenals: sponge rounds and CS gas.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. A look at what's known about the balloon crossing the U.S. and what isn't.
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles officially became the new leader of the Ontario NDP on Saturday after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
London
-
Londoners celebrate Black History Month with opening ceremony
The opening celebration of Black History Month was held at the Museum London on Saturday afternoon.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends two children to hospital with serious injuries
Two children have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
-
London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrest
London police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Windsor fighter aims to inspire during his quest for gold
“I'm really excited to get in there tonight and prove myself,” said Jayden Trudell who is in Brampton trying to become a national boxing champion.
-
Local comedian hopes documentary can showcase Windsor’s stand-up scene
A local stand-up comedian is planning to premier a documentary this year that will put Windsor’s comedy community centre stage.
-
Windsor police continue search for missing teen
Windsor police are renewing calls for anyone who may know the whereabouts of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month.
Barrie
-
Special Investigations Unit invokes mandate following incident on Kempenfelt Drive
Barrie police say the province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Kempenfelt Drive.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles officially became the new leader of the Ontario NDP on Saturday after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
-
Whiteouts close Highway 400 from Cookstown to Barrie
As the region continues to be blasted by heavy winter weather, there are several road closures to report.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in Manitoulin Island assault at large, police seek witnesses and video footage
The suspect in an assault in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Thursday is still at large and police are seeking witnesses or video footage in hopes of finding him.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Timmins restaurant robbed 19 times in eight years
The owner of Radical Gardens, a restaurant in Timmins said she's experienced nineteen robberies over the last eight years; with the most recent one taking place in the early morning hours Friday.
Ottawa
-
At least 15 groups have filed applications to buy the Ottawa Senators, NHL commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says more than a dozen groups have filed applications to buy the Ottawa Senators, with a preliminary cut of the potential bidders expected later this month when the initial bids are submitted.
-
Fire at hotel in downtown Ottawa
Black smoke was seen coming from the 22nd floor of Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
-
Barefoot escape after one of four fires in Ottawa Saturday
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight and a fourth late in the morning as extreme cold gripped the capital.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx begins to clear trees at Osgoode Hall, agrees to 'pause work' ahead of hearing on their removal
A spokesperson for the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) says Metrolinx began cutting down historic trees at Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Saturday before the Ontario Superior Court could hear an injunction to prevent their clearing.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles officially became the new leader of the Ontario NDP on Saturday after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
-
Toronto named as host city for 2024 NHL all-star game
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday the league's 2024 showcase will be played in Toronto for the ninth time.
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Accurso family-owned building in Laval targeted in suspected arson
Another property reportedly belonging to a family member of Tony Accurso was the target of an arson attack in Laval early Saturday morning. The Laval fire department responded to a call at 3:22 a.m. about a fire at the building located at 1410 Jaffa Street in the Saint Rose district in the northern part of Laval.
-
Public consultation on controversial plan to convert Mile End warehouse into hotel, commercial space
The City of Montreal is holding a public consultation on a project that would transform an iconic industrial building on Van Horne Avenue into a hotel and commercial space. But some have called on the city to convert the space into affordable housing, arguing the current plan would only accelerate gentrification in the area.
Atlantic
-
Frigid temperatures cause burst pipes, vehicle collisions, and power outages across Maritimes
Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Maritimes Saturday, with feel-like temperatures hitting between -40C and -50C.
-
Nova Scotia Premier revives campaign promise to fix health care at party AGM
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is reassuring his party faithful that he still intends to fix the province's health-care system at whatever cost it takes.
-
P.E.I. health authority raises concerns about new medical school
A new medical school at the University of Prince Edward Island is set to start training its first class in fall 2024. But the nagging question is, with ongoing doctor shortages on the island, who’s going to teach?
Winnipeg
-
Frosty festivals to winter sports: How Winnipeggers are taking advantage of milder weather
Donning toques, mitts and scarves Saturday, Winnipeg families didn't let some light snow spoil a break from the extreme cold.
-
Three arrested after downtown stabbing: Police
A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Friday night.
-
'We need to do better': Survey finds cancer patient care remains inconsistent across Canada
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on the federal government to do more for cancer patients, as the system continues to struggle nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
'Intense' Dover townhouse fire sends 3 to hospital
Three people are in stable condition in hospital after a two-storey Calgary townhouse caught fire on Saturday morning.
-
Suspect in show home sexual assault identified
Calgary police have identified a man they believe is connected to the sexual assault of a show home employee in Alpine Park.
-
Indigenous, Chinese-Canadian communities celebrate Lunar New Year at Club 88 event
Chinese New Year celebrations continued in Calgary's Chinatown district Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard not seeking re-election
The United Conservative Party MLA representing the city of Grande Prairie announced she would not run for re-election in 2023.
-
Man dead after being found injured in north Edmonton
Police are investigating after the death of a man in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood in north Edmonton on Friday evening.
-
Man dead after crash on Highway 43
Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck.
Vancouver
-
Renewed calls for change after latest teen shooting death
Current and former police officers are repeating their calls for change after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Burnaby this week.
-
2 suspects taken into custody at Abbotsford homicide scene, IHIT says
Homicide investigators looking into a fatal shooting at a home in rural Abbotsford say they took two suspects into custody at the scene.
-
B.C. nurse disciplined for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse who diverted narcotics for personal use has been disciplined by B.C.'s professional college.