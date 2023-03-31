Kitchener man facing dozens of charges relating to sexually explicit messages sent to teenagers
A 55-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to individuals who he believed to be teenage girls.
On Friday, the London Police Service said Phillip Sallewsky of Kitchener was arrested the day prior in Burlington in connection to these incidents.
“The suspect, aware of the victims’ ages, sent sexually explicit messages and images to the victims. The suspect used an online website, as well as the social media application ‘Snapchat’ to communicate with the victims, under the usernames ‘Sam’ and ‘Chuck,’ the London Police Service said in a news release.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, a message went out to parents and guardians of students attending Northlake Woods Public School in Waterloo about an incident concerning a "school administrator."
The message, which was obtained by CTV News Kitchener, said on Thursday the London Police Service arrested a Northlake Woods Public School administrator.
Northlake Woods Public School part of the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).
“At this time, we can share that we have been working closely with the London Police Service as part of established WRDSB protocols,” the message, which is attributed to Michelle Newlands, superintendent of student achievement and well-being reads. “Please also note that once we learned of the arrest we assigned the administrator to home immediately, and as such, they are not able to attend WRDSB school properties or access WRDSB communication tools. The safety and well-being of our students is always our priority.”
The message did not include the name of the administrator.
According to the WRDSB staff list, a man named Phillip Sallewsky is the principal of Northlake Woods Public School.
“Incidents such as this one can cause students to become worried or feel uncomfortable. If your child would like to speak with someone, we will have staff available at school on Monday,” the message reads.
Estefania Brandenstein, communications officer with WRDSB told CTV News Kitchener via email: “As this matter is now before the courts we are unable to discuss the particulars of this situation.”
The Kitchener man is facing the following charges:
- Five counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- Two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference with person under 16 years of age
- Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- Three counts of transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age
- Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication
- Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
- Unlawfully possess child pornography
Anyone with information pertaining to this case or who may also be a victim is encouraged to contact their local police service.
