Kitchener man charged with making, possessing child pornography

A 25-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with multiple child pornography-related charges following an investigation by Waterloo regional police.

In a media release, police said they began an investigation in January 2022 after receiving reports from the National Child Exploitation Centre regarding an individual exchanging and possessing child pornography.

Police said they conducted a search warrant on June 24 at a residence in Kitchener.

The accused is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.