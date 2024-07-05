Kitchener man charged with deadly Toronto subway stabbing
A Kitchener man is accused in last week’s fatal stabbing at a Toronto subway station.
Tefai Silva Opoku-Boadu, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.
A second person, 19-year-old Mackenzie Hargrave of Warminster, Ont., is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
On June 28, shortly before 6 p.m., an argument broke out between two people on a TTC bus and continued after the two exited the vehicle at Jane Station, near Bloor Street.
Toronto Police said the argument turned physical and, during that fight, 39-year-old Matthew Rumble was stabbed.
He was taken to hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
The male suspect and a female were then seen fleeing from the scene.
On Friday, police announced that two people had been arrested in connection to Rumble’s death. They added that the pair were taken into custody Thursday with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.
Both Opoku-Boadu and Hargrave appeared in court on Friday morning.
