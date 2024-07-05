Kitchener man arrested in connection to alleged GRT assault

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged assault on a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus in June.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener on June 15.

Police said a person was assaulted by a person they didn't know.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a person they were looking to talk to.

Police said that person was identified.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old Kitchener man was charged with assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August.