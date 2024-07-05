KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man arrested in connection to alleged GRT assault

    Grand River Transit Grand River Transit
    Share

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged assault on a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus in June.

    Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener on June 15.

    Police said a person was assaulted by a person they didn't know.

    Earlier this week, police released a photo of a person they were looking to talk to.

    Police said that person was identified.

    On Thursday, a 22-year-old Kitchener man was charged with assault with a weapon.

    He is scheduled to appear in court in August.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News