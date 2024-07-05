41 overdoses, four suspected drug-related deaths, in less than a week: WRIDS

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) has issued a community drug alert after dozens of overdoses were reported in less than a week.

According to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS), from June 28 to July 5, there was an increase in reported overdoses or drug poisonings, with 41 cases and four suspected drug-related deaths.

“The unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and unexpected reactions may occur,” WRIDS said in a news release.

The Kitchener CTS Drug Checking Program has detected samples of Flubromazolam (also known as “Liquid Xanax”), Xylazine, Fentanyl analogues, Medetomidine/dexmedetomidine and Bromazolam.

While a connection between the substances identified and the reported drug overdoses/poisonings is not known, details on these substances are included for the public’s information, officials said.

If there’s an overdose, WRIDS said people should follow these steps:

Call 911.

Administer naloxone if an opioid drug poisoning is suspected.

Perform rescue breathing and/or chest compressions if necessary.

Do not give any other substance(s) because this can make the overdose/drug poisoning worse.

If the person shows no improvements, continue to give naloxone 2-3 minutes apart until paramedics arrive.

If you have to leave the person unattended, put them in the recovery position.

To avoid an overdose, officials suggest not using substances alone, try a small amount first, use a less drugs if your tolerance is lower, avoid mixing substances, and have naloxone ready.

Officials also suggest using the Consumption & Treatment Services (CTS) site at 150 Duke Street West in Kitchener.

If you call 911, anyone involved is protected from charges due to the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.