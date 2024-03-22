Kitchener man arrested for prescription drug fraud

A Kitchener man is facing charges after a prescription drug fraud investigation.

Waterloo regional police were called at 4:20 p.m. on March 20 after employees at a pharmacy on Lexington Road in Waterloo say they received a fake prescription.

A 46-year-old Kitchener man faces several charges including fraud under $5000, four counts of making a false document, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators said they also linked the incident to two other frauds at pharmacies on Highland Road West and Andrew Street in Kitchener.