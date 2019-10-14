Featured
Kitchener man arrested for drug trafficking charges
The Hanover Police Service seized a quantity of cannabis and cocaine. (@ChiefKnoll / Twitter)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 1:03PM EDT
HANOVER - A Kitchener man was arrested in Hanover for drug trafficking charges.
The Hanover Police Service seized a quantity of cannabis and cocaine, along with evidence supporting trafficking charges.
This includes weigh scales, packaging, cell phones and more than $500 in cash.
Police did not release the identity of the 21-year-old man.