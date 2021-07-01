KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say crashed into a hydro pole and then tried to get away on foot.

Emergency crews responded to the Woolwich Township incident on Thursday around 7:15 a.m. in the area of King Street North and Weber Street North.

Witnesses reported to police that they say a man running away from the scene.

Officers then found the man, engaged in a brief foot pursuit, and arrested him, according to officials.

The man was reportedly impaired, the vehicle was reported stolen, and he was in possession of multiple prohibited weapons, break-in tools, drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 26-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with 20 offences, including impaired driving, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and failing to stop after an accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.