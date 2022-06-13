Kitchener man arrested following robbery investigation

A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation.

Police were called to a robbery at Regina Street and Hickory Street East on January 31, 2022.

After months of investigation, officers arrested the man on Sunday in the Centreville Chicopee area of Kitchener.

He has been charged with robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful sale of cannabis.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29, 2022.